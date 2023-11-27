Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film coming to VOD next month

Taylor Swift is celebrating her birthday this year with a gift for fans: Her Eras Tour concert film is finally coming to streaming.

On Instagram, Taylor wrote, "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we've had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!"

She then added that this version of the film will restore some of the songs that were cut from the theatrical version. "Very happy to be able to tell you that the extended version of the film including 'Wildest Dreams,' 'The Archer' and 'Long Live' will be available to rent on demand in the U.S., Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13," she wrote.

Right before Thanksgiving, Guinness World Records confirmed that The Eras Tour concert film has officially set the record for "highest-grossing concert or performance film at the global box office," having taken in $246,365,022 globally. While Michael Jackson's This Is It made more money, Guinness notes that the source of its box office data does not consider that a "concert/performance film."

Meanwhile, Taylor's Eras Tour continued this past weekend in South America. The Washington Post reports that Taylor and her team have donated to the parents of Ana Clara Benevides Machado, who died after passing out at Taylor's concert in Rio de Janeiro due to the extreme heat.

Page Six reports that Ana Clara's family attended Taylor's concert Sunday night in Sao Paulo and she posed for a photo with them. In the photo, the five family members are wearing t-shirts with Ana Clara's face on them. An investigation has been launched into her death.

