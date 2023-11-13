'Ted Lasso' co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham duet on "Shallow" for a good cause

Jason Sudeikis and his Ted Lasso co-star Hannah Waddingham united for a good cause and treated fans to an epic cover of "Shallow" over the weekend.

The duo sang the lead song by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper from the 2018 film A Star Is Born at a benefit concert on Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sudeikis opened the performance, standing alongside fellow SNL vet Will Forte onstage, and told the crowd, "There is nobody I would rather sing this song with."

After Sudeikis delivered his rendition of the first verse and refrain of the hit song, which famously won the Oscar for Best Original Song at the 91st Oscars, Waddingham walked onstage, surprising the audience to sing Gaga's part of the duet.

The charity concert, known as THUNDERGONG!, was co-founded in 2017 by Sudeikis and his friend Billy Brimblecom, executive director of the Steps of Faith Foundation.

The event is held annually to support the Steps of Faith Foundation, a nonprofit that provides prosthetic care to amputees in need of financial support.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.