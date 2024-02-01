Temporary exhibit featuring giant animatronic bugs coming to Tulsa Zoo in March

TULSA, Okla. — A temporary exhibit featuring giant animatronic bugs will be coming to the Tulsa Zoo this March.

The Tulsa Zoo announced BUGS, a temporary exhibit featuring 19 giant animatronic bugs, will be coming to the zoo on March 14.

Provided by Dino Don Inc., BUGS will incorporate movement, scent and sound to create a realistic experience for guests.

“This exhibit will allow guests to experience bugs in a new way,” said Tulsa Zoo’s Vice President of Guest Experience Patrick Weisz. “As families walk through they will see the life cycle of monarch butterflies, walk through a bee hive, hear hissing cockroaches, watch the dance of a peacock jumping spider and smell the pungent odor of a stink bug. They will also learn how each species affect the ecosystem around them and how to help protect these invertebrates, which are often misunderstood.”

The Tulsa Zoo will also offer various education opportunities at the same time as BUGS, including weekly walking tours and ambassador animal encounters.

The zoo will also host educational camps and field trip experiences.

BUGS will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Entry to BUGS is regular zoo admission plus $6 for non-members and $5 for members. Tickets go on sale March 1 and will be available online, onsite and at the exhibit.

BUGS will remain at the Tulsa Zoo through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

Sponsors for BUGS include K95.5, 102.3 KRMG, Mix 96.5, McCauley Services and Whistler Billboards.

