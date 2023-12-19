'The Buccaneers' renewed for season 2 on Apple TV+

Keep your lords locked up, because the ladies of The Buccaneers are coming back for another season.

Apple TV+ has announced it renewed the drama series for season 2, less than one week after the season 1 finale.

The period drama follows “a group of fun-loving young American girls [who] explode into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash as the land of the stiff upper lip is infiltrated by a refreshing disregard for centuries of tradition,” its official synopsis reads.

Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag and Imogen Waterhouse starred in season 1, which was written by series creator Katherine Jakeways and based on Edith Warton's final novel.

“It’s been a complete thrill to watch people all over the world fall in love with these characters, who’ve been brought to such vibrant life by our spectacular cast,” Jakeways said. “We know season one left audiences desperate to know what’s next for our buccaneers, so I’m absolutely delighted to have the opportunity to explore the further adventures of this smart, joyful, messy sisterhood.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.