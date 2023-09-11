'The Nun II' scares up $32.6 million debut to top the weekend box office

Warner Bros.

By George Costantino

The Nun II opened with an estimated $32.6 million to top the domestic box office. The ninth film in the Conjuring universe -- starring Taissa Farmiga and Jonas Blouquet reprising their respective roles of Sister Irene and Maurice, along with newcomer Storm Reid -- also grabbed an estimated $52.7 million overseas for a global haul of $85.3 million.

The Conjuring is the highest-grossing horror franchise ever, grossing more than $2 billion worldwide.

The Equalizer 3 dropped to second place earning an estimated $12.1 million in its second week of release bringing its North American tally to $61.9 million. Globally, the film has raked in $107.7 million.

The weekend's second new major release, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, debuted in third place with an estimated $10 million at the domestic box office. The franchise's third film -- once again starring writer-director Nia Versalos, along with John CorbettLouis MandylorElena KampourisGia CaridesJoey FatoneLainie Kazan and Andrea Martin -- added an estimated $2.7 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $12.7 million.

The Indian action thriller Jawan opened in fourth place at the North American box office, grossing an estimated $7.6 million, but tacked on an estimated $56.5 million internationally, for a $64.1 million global haul.

Barbie rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $5.9 million at the domestic box office, bringing its eight-week tally to $620.5 million. Internationally, The movie took in an estimated $5.5 million for a global haul of $1.4 billion.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

