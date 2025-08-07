'The Paper': Domhnall Gleeson is a news editor in trailer for 'The Office' spinoff

The trailer for The Office spinoff The Paper has arrived.
Peacock released the official trailer for the upcoming sitcom on Thursday.
"The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch in the Emmy Award-winning series The Office find a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it," according to The Paper's official synopsis.
Also part of this new series is The Office star Oscar Nuñez, who reprises his role of Oscar Martinez.
The Paper premieres its first four episodes on Sept. 4. Two new episodes drop every Thursday through Sept. 25.
