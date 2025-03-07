'The Summer I Turned Pretty' ending with season 3

Erika Doss/Prime Video
By Andrea Tuccillo

We only have one more season at Cousins Beach. Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty will officially conclude with season 3.

The show, based on Jenny Han's trio of YA books, will debut its final season this July. It will continue to follow the love triangle of Lola Tung's Belly and brothers Conrad, played by Christopher Briney, and Jeremiah, played by Gavin Casalegno. Season 2 ended with Belly choosing Jeremiah.

The third season is based on the third book in Han's series, We'll Always Have Summer.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!