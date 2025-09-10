'The View' co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement hadn't happened during show's hiatus

The View came back for season 29 this week, and with its return came a brand-new bunch of hot topics.

Many pop culture moments happened over the show's summer hiatus, but there was one in particular that swiftly took the world by storm — and had hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines wishing they could talk about it on air. It was, of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement.

"I was mad Taylor and Travis was not topic #1, but there is time. There is more, more days in this week to cover the important news of today," Griffin told ABC Audio. "But listen, it's so great to be back and 29 seasons is incredible."

Haines said she looked at Swift and Kelce's engagement photos "over and over again, just thinking, 'Oh my gosh!'"

"My daughter loves listening to her, so as she listened to, 'Romeo, take me...' on repeat, I was like, 'Oh, my God, this happened!' Just sweet. Yeah, it's a unifying moment," Haines said.

Griffin says the celebrity engagement is exciting, especially because she is around the same age as Swift.

"You feel like you've grown up with her," Griffin said. "I feel like people feel so invested in her life, so it's like, yes, [in] this next phase people just want great things for her."

The cohost said that after she watched the New Heights podcast episode Swift filmed with her fiancé and his brother, Jason Kelce, she saw that "these are two peas in a pod."

"You just see why it works so well," Griffin said. "I'm just rooting for the gym teacher and the English teacher to have a lovely marriage together and our royal wedding that we all want to watch."

