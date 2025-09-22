These famous Country artists appeared on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

Season 28 of NBC’s ‘The Voice' returns tonight at 8/7 CT (September 22nd) with Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan as this season’s coaches.

In 28 seasons, there have been plenty of great country music talents to get a chair turn, but the following artists stand out as the most famous Country stars to appear on the show.

Famous Country artists who have appeared on ‘The Voice’

Kameron Marlowe - Season 15 - Coach Blake Shelton

Sundance Head - Season 11 - Coach Blake Shelton

Ashland Craft - Season 13 - Coach - Miley Cyrus

Andrew Jannakos - Season 16 - Coach Adam Levine

Grace West - Season 23 - Coach Blake Shelton

Gwen Sebastian - Season 2 - Coach Blake Shelton

Jake Worthington - Season 6 - Coach Blake Shelton

Morgan Wallen - Season 6 - Coach Usher

Nicolle Gaylon - Season 2 - Coach Adam Levine

Bryce Leatherwood - Season 22 - Coach Blake Shelton

Chevel Shepherd - Season 15 - Coach Kelly Clarkson

Cassadee Pope - Season 3 - Coach Blake Shelton

The Swon Brothers - Season 4 - Coach Blake Shelton

Danielle Bradbery - Season 4 - Coach Blake Shelton

Season 7 - Craig Wayne Boyd - Coach Blake Shelton

Who is your favorite artist to ever appear on ‘The Voice"? Let us know in the comments below, or leave us an open mic on our Smartphone app.