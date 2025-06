Atari 2600 - 1979-80 - made by Warner Communications. By 79 the renamed 2600 was one of the big hysteria's when parents scrambled to find it. It has spawned home video gaming through the past three decades, all the way up to the new Wii U released in 2012.

You may want to check those crates because there are quite a few Atari games bringing in some big bucks! If you have the E.T. game it could be worth $110 bucks on ebay even though they threw most of them in a hole in the desert. The Dukes of Hazzard game (Yes, there was a Dukes of Hazzard game) you could rake in a cool $500 bucks. There is a whole list on Ultimate Classic Rock here.