On This Day In History Tom Petty Was Laid To Rest

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLII Halftime Show GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 03: Musician Tom Petty performs during the 'Bridgestone Halftime Show' at Super Bowl XLII between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots on February 3, 2008 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

1965 The Beatles recorded ‘Day Tripper’ at Abbey Road studio’s London in three takes, they then added vocals and other overdubs, completing the song before the end of the day.

1966 Grace Slick performs for the first time as a member of Jefferson Airplane. She replaces Signe Anderson.

1969 Black Sabbath recorded the band’s self-titled debut album in a single day. It was released four months later.

John Fogerty 2022

1972 Creedence Clearwater Revival officially announced they are disbanding. Rhythm guitarist Tom Fogerty left the previous year. Frontman John Fogerty goes solo.

2001 Two security guards were sacked after refusing to allow Bob Dylan into his own concert. Dylan who had demanded that security on his ‘Love and Theft’ tour should be tighter than ever didn’t have a pass when he arrived backstage.

2006 U2′s Bono appears in a Dublin courtroom to testify against the band’s former stylist, whom they say has been selling memorabilia that belongs to the band. Lola Cashman, appealing a ‘05 ruling stating that she must return to the group items she has tried to auction off (including the Stetson hat Bono wore on the cover of the “Rattle And Hum” album), claims they were given to her as gifts. Despite her assertion, U2 prevail.

billybruce NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: Billy Joel presents the Special Tony Award to Bruce Springsteen onstage during the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions) (Theo Wargo)

2008 Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel perform at a New York fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama. At the event’s conclusion, Obama quips that he’d just told his wife, “Honey, the reason I’m running for president is I can’t be Bruce Springsteen. I can’t be Billy Joel.’”

2012 Paul McCartney receives a BMI Million-Air Award to honor over 4 million U.S. broadcast performances of his James Bond film song, “Live And Let Die.”

2014 Neil Young officially unveils the Ponoplayer, a high-tech music player, at the Salesforce Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. “Technology is supposed to bring us a better life,” Young says. “And Pono is the exception that will bring us a better life.”

2015 Neil Young launched GoEarth.org, a website designed to promote global conservation.

2015 Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) hosts the Music Heals benefit concert to raise money for the charity MusiCorps, a non-profit organization that supports injured soldiers and their families.

2017 Tom Petty is laid to rest in a private ceremony in Pacific Palisades, two weeks following his passing. The service is at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, where Petty’s friend George Harrison (The Beatles) was laid to rest in ‘01.

Bruce Dickinson Launches New Beer - 'Trooper' LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 12: Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden launches a new beer named 'Trooper', brewed by Robinsons family brewer in Stockport , at National Army Museum on March 12, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images) (Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

2018 “Iron Maiden Album By Album” is out. Written by Martin Popoff, the book features contributions from Marty Friedman (Megadeth), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), and Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), among others.

2022 Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville sponsors NASCAR stock car – #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The car debuts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400.