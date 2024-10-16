On This Day In History Tom Petty Was Laid To Rest

1965 The Beatles recorded ‘Day Tripper’ at Abbey Road studio’s London in three takes, they then added vocals and other overdubs, completing the song before the end of the day.
1966 Grace Slick performs for the first time as a member of Jefferson Airplane. She replaces Signe Anderson.
1969 Black Sabbath recorded the band’s self-titled debut album in a single day. It was released four months later.
1972 Creedence Clearwater Revival officially announced they are disbanding. Rhythm guitarist Tom Fogerty left the previous year. Frontman John Fogerty goes solo.
2001 Two security guards were sacked after refusing to allow Bob Dylan into his own concert. Dylan who had demanded that security on his ‘Love and Theft’ tour should be tighter than ever didn’t have a pass when he arrived backstage.
2006 U2′s Bono appears in a Dublin courtroom to testify against the band’s former stylist, whom they say has been selling memorabilia that belongs to the band. Lola Cashman, appealing a ‘05 ruling stating that she must return to the group items she has tried to auction off (including the Stetson hat Bono wore on the cover of the “Rattle And Hum” album), claims they were given to her as gifts. Despite her assertion, U2 prevail.
2008 Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel perform at a New York fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama. At the event’s conclusion, Obama quips that he’d just told his wife, “Honey, the reason I’m running for president is I can’t be Bruce Springsteen. I can’t be Billy Joel.’”
2012 Paul McCartney receives a BMI Million-Air Award to honor over 4 million U.S. broadcast performances of his James Bond film song, “Live And Let Die.”
2014 Neil Young officially unveils the Ponoplayer, a high-tech music player, at the Salesforce Dreamforce conference in San Francisco. “Technology is supposed to bring us a better life,” Young says. “And Pono is the exception that will bring us a better life.”
2015 Neil Young launched GoEarth.org, a website designed to promote global conservation.
2015 Roger Waters (Pink Floyd) hosts the Music Heals benefit concert to raise money for the charity MusiCorps, a non-profit organization that supports injured soldiers and their families.
2017 Tom Petty is laid to rest in a private ceremony in Pacific Palisades, two weeks following his passing. The service is at the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, where Petty’s friend George Harrison (The Beatles) was laid to rest in ‘01.
2018 “Iron Maiden Album By Album” is out. Written by Martin Popoff, the book features contributions from Marty Friedman (Megadeth), Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater), and Nita Strauss (Alice Cooper), among others.
2022 Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville sponsors NASCAR stock car – #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The car debuts at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the South Point 400.