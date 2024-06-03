Tickets on sale for MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Tulsa Performing Arts Center

Celebrity Attractions is kickstarting their 2024-2025 Broadway Season with the first ever North American Tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical coming to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center August 6 - 18!

Something attendees can look forward to with this show is music from the iconic movie as well as additions from popular artists like Adele, Katy Perry, Sia, Rihanna, Beyoncé, and more!

Tickets for this show are officially on sale at the Tulsa PAC ticket office (101 E. 3rd St.), online or by phone (918-596-7111). Group orders of 10 or more can be purchased by calling 918-796-0220.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical opens Celebrity Attractions 2024-2025 Broadway season followed by MJ The Musical, Mrs. Doubtfire, Les Misérables, CLUE, Back to the Future, and Wicked wrapping up the remaining season!

Season tickets are still available for a limited time online or by phone (918-596-7111), Monday – Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.