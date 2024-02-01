Tim Burton climbing 'Fifty Foot Woman' remake

Tim Burton is dipping back into the pulpy roots that gave us 1996's Mars Attacks! for a remake of the 1958 sci-fi horror film Attack of the Fifty Foot Woman, Deadline reports.

The trade says bestselling Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn will be putting her skills to use on the script.

The original movie with Allison Hayes as the titular titan — as well as its 1993 remake starring Daryl Hannah — center on a wronged lady turned leviathan thanks to an alien encounter.

Burton's anticipated sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, starring his Wednesday lead Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe and the original film's stars Catherine O'Hara and Michael Keaton, debuts September 6.

