Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are locked and loaded for war in epic new 'Dune: Part Two' trailer

Warner Bros. dropped an epic new trailer to Denis Villeneuve's highly anticipated sci-fi sequel Dune: Part Two on Thursday, June 29.

The new preview has Zendaya's Chani and Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides battling with his family's centuries-old enemies, the Harkonnen, with the former in full warrior mode, taking out enemies with a rocket launcher, swords and her bare hands.

The preview also gives the first peek at Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV, a character played by José Ferrer in the 1984 adaptation of author Frank Herbert's classic. He's an emperor who is seen testing Chalamet's character as Paul tries to fulfill his slain father's legacy.

"Your father was a weak man," Walken's character tells Paul.

Amid the epic battle scenes, the coming attraction centers on Paul's place in the galaxy and him possibly fulfilling a prophecy predicting he'll be the savior to unite the desert planet Arrakis' Fremen people and bring life to the harsh planet.

"Chani, do you believe in me?" he asks as he strokes his love's face.

The trailer also shows the film's other cast members, including returning stars Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård and Javier Bardem, as well as newcomer/Elvis Oscar nominee Austin Butler as the villainous Feyd-Rautha, shown going beast mode in a gladiatorial ring.

The film from Warner Bros. Pictures hits theaters November 3.

