Timothée Chalamet 'floored' and 'grateful' for Bob Dylan’s 'A Complete Unknown' praise

Timothée Chalamet can't quite believe that Bob Dylan has commented about his portrayal of Dylan in the upcoming film A Complete Unknown.
On Wednesday, Dylan tweeted about the film, noting that Timothée is "a brilliant actor," adding, "so I'm sure he's going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me."
Well, now Timothée has responded to Dylan with a tweet of his own, writing, "Floored. I am so grateful. Thank you Bob."
A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the '60s, ending with his electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
