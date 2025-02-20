Today In Rock History!!!

Happy Birthday to Kurt Cobain and J. Geils!!!!!

Rock History begins now!!!.......

10 Greatest Guitar Players JIMI HENDRIX -------- Wikimedia Commons [https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Jimi_Hendrix_1967-cropped_waist.png] Author: A. Vente License: Attribution 3.0 Unported (CC BY 3.0) https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en

1959 16 year old Jimi Hendrix made his stage debut when he played a show at the Temple De Hirsch Sinai synagogue in Seattle

1963 The Beatles drove through the night from Liverpool to London to appear on the live lunchtime BBC radio program “Parade of the Pops.” Performing ‘Love Me Do’ and ‘Please Please Me’, the appearance lasted just over 4 minutes. They then drove another 180 mile trip back north for their performance that night at the Swimming Baths, Doncaster, Yorkshire.

1970 John Lennon The single ‘Instant Karma!’ by The Plastic Ono Band was released in the US. John Lennon had written, recorded and mixed the track all in one day on the 27th January 1970.

ABC/Tsuni

1976 All four members of Kiss had their footprints implanted on the pavement outside Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

1991 Bob Dylan was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 33rd annual Grammy’ Awards. A starstruck Jack Nicholson introduced a purple-suited, fedoraed Dylan who said: “You know, it’s possible to become so defiled in this world that your own mother and father will abandon you, and if that happens, God will always believe in your own ability to mend your own ways. Thank you!”

1993 Van Halen’s cover of The Who’s “Won’t Get Fooled Again” lands at #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart for a week.

1993 Duran Duran’s “Ordinary World” peaks at #3 on Billboard’s Hot 100. It’s the group’s first Top 10 song in five years.

Great White

2003 Great White’s concert pyrotechnics ignite The Station in West Warwick, Rhode Island. 100 people perish including the group’s guitarist, Ty Longley.

2008 Beatles and Bond. Paul McCartney earns the Outstanding Contribution to Music trophy at the BRIT Awards. During the London ceremony he performs “Live And Let Die” (the Wings title track for a James Bond movie), “Hey Jude,” “Lady Madonna” and “Get Back.” Also, the Foo Fighters win the Best International Group and Best International Album honors.

2014 It’s Kurt Cobain Day in his hometown of Aberdeen, WA. “Aberdeen residents may justifiably take pride in the role our community played in the life of Kurt Cobain,” says Mayor Bill Simpson. Also, a statue is unveiled showing the Nirvana front man shedding a single tear. For the record, Cobain made no secret of his animosity toward his hometown.

Judge dismisses “Nevermind” baby’s lawsuit against the band Nirvana

2022 Never before seen images of Nirvana taken onstage just days after the release of their breakthrough “Nevermind” album are sold as NFTs via Pop Legendz, marking what would have been Kurt Cobain’s 55th birthday.