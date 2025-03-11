Today In Rock History!!! Rock History Never Gets Old!!!

Tom Scholz, founder and leader of Boston

Happy Birthday to 1947 Boston’s mastermind, guitarist (and electronics engineer) Tom Scholz, is born in Toledo, OH!

Happy Birthday to 1963 Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament has a birthday. He’s one of the band’s founding members (along with Stone Gossard and Mike McCready).

Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton was fined £300 with £10 costs in 1990 by Walton-on-Thames Magistrates court, after being booked for speeding at 105 mph, Clapton was also banned from driving for 3 months.

1984 Ian Gillian Vocalist Ian Gillan leaves Black Sabbath to participate in a Deep Purple reunion.

2000 - Chrissie Hynde, Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde was arrested for leading an animal rights protest against the clothing firm Gap, who were accused of using leather from cows slaughtered ‘illegally and cruelly’. The protest took place in a store in Manhattan.

2003 AC/DC The Clash, Elvis Costello & The Attractions, and The Police are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Mickey Gilley

2005 Danny Joe Brown, lead singer of Molly Hatchet, dies at age 53 of complications from diabetes. He joined Molly Hatchet in ‘75.

2008 John Mellencamp is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!!

2009 - Paul McCartney Tickets for a one-off gig by Sir Paul McCartney in Las Vegas sold out seven seconds after going on sale. The former Beatle was booked to perform at the opening of the New Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on 19 April 2009 in-front of 4,000 fans. Tickets cost $750 each.

2010 - Pink Floyd won a court battle with EMI that prevented the record company from selling single downloads and ringtones on the Internet from the group’s albums. Pink Floyd’s back catalogue was second only in sales to The Beatles.

Music producer Phil Spector dies at age 81

2010 Lawyers for Phil Spector appeal his ‘09 murder conviction claiming he didn’t get a fair trial. The legendary producer (The Beatles, John Lennon, George Harrison) was sentenced to prison for 19 years to life for shooting actress Lana Clarkson at his California mansion in ‘03. The appeal is rejected.

2010 Metallica fans, unable to get tickets, riot outside Bogota’s Simon Bolivar Park in Colombia during the band’s concert. Police trucks and tanks are deployed as the crowd attempts to illegally enter the venue, resulting in nearly 160 arrests.

2013 Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith and then-former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash perform at the John Varvatos 10th Annual Stuart House Benefit, to raise money for the Santa Monica rape treatment center.

2013 Singer Vince Neil cuts short a Mötley Crüe show in Sydney, Australia, and is rushed to the hospital where he undergoes surgery to remove kidney stones.

2015 The guitar that John Lennon used to write The Beatles’ “Paperback Writer” is sold to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay for $530,000. “John Lennon’s guitars are as special as it gets,” says Irsay.

2018 Bon Jovi “This House Is Not For Sale” once again tops the Billboard 200. The return is entirely due to a deal that packages tickets to Bon Jovi’s tour with a free physical or digital copy of the album. 120,000 fans take advantage of the offer. The album initially went to #1 when it was released 15 months earlier.

RYAN GOSLING, SLASH

2024 Guns N’ Roses guitarist, Slash, joins actor Ryan Gosling for a version of “I’m Just Ken” from the film “Barbie” at the 96th Academy Awards in Hollywood. Gosling played ‘Ken’ in the film. But despite a killer performance, the Original Song Oscar goes to Billie Eilish for “What Was I Made For,” also from “Barbie.”