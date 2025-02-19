Today In Rock History!!!

Happy Birthday to!!!!

1948 Black Sabbath’s legendary guitarist Tony Iommi is born in Aston, Birmingham, England.

1964 Doug Aldrich, guitar/vocals for Whitesnake and Dio, begins his life in Raleigh, NC.

1946 Loverboy guitarist Paul Dean is born in Vancouver, Canada.

Fun Facts!!! Led Zeppelin are the only band to have had all their albums reach the U.S. Billboard Top 10. Of these ten albums, six went to number one.

2023 The Guns N’ Roses sponsored #43 race car driven by Erik Jones crashes on Lap 121 ending the car’s run early at NASCAR’s Daytona 500. Jones walks away from the accident with the race won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (Cottenelle #47).

2006 Bon Jovi performs prior to the Daytona 500 stock car race at Florida’s legendary Daytona International Speedway. The band’s show is part of the Sprint Tribute to America, which honors men and women in the United States Armed Forces. “Bon Jovi is a great fit,” says Sprint Nextel executive Michael Robichaud.

2018 Iron Maiden’s Light Brigade, an English golden ale, is in stores. A portion of the sales go to Help for Heroes, who provide support for disabled vets.

2015 Bruce Dickinson’s Iron Maiden front man Bruce Dickinson was being treated for cancer after a small cancerous tumor was found at the back of his tongue.

2014 David Bowie was named best British male at the Brit Awards in London, although he was not there in person to collect his award. Arctic Monkeys won both best group and best album for the third time - the first act to achieve that milestone. Ellie Goulding won best British female, while pop act One Direction were honored for their global success for the second year running. Bowie’s prize came at the expense of four much younger hopefuls - Jake Bugg, Tom Odell, John Newman and Mercury Prize winner James Blake.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee (4 days) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 28: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee arrive at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Event Honoring Tom Ford on March 28, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images) (Giulio Marcocchi)

1995 Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee married Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson on a Cancun beach, Mexico, the bride wore a white bikini. Anderson and Lee who married only four days after meeting had videotaped their sexual activities while on vacation which was later stolen and released on the Internet. After suing the video company who released the tape, the Lees entered into a confidential settlement agreement. The couple divorced in 1998.

1992 - Guns N’ Roses During their Use Your Illusion Tour, played the first of three nights at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. The 55,000-seat baseball stadium (The Big Egg) is the largest concert hall in Japan.

1987 “7800 Fahrenheit,” Bon Jovi’s sophomore album, goes platinum.

1994 Green Day’s “Dookie” begins a two-year stay on the U.S. album chart. The group’s third studio effort rises to #2 and sells over 12 million copies.

1982 Ozzy Osbourne was arrested in San Antonio, Texas for urinating on the cenotaph at the Alamo, which honors the Alamo defenders. Osbourne was wearing a dress at the time of his arrest, (due to his wife Sharon hiding all his clothes so he couldn’t go outside). Osbourne was banned from ever playing in San Antonio, Texas again, (a ban which was lifted in 1992). When later interviewed, Ozzy said his next goal was to urinate on the White House lawn.

30th Anniversary Of AC/DC's Bon Scott's Death Recognised PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 19: A memorial plaque is pictured on the 30th anniversary of AC/DC's former frontman Bon Scott's death, at Fremantle cemetery on February 19, 2010 in Perth, Australia. Scott died at the age of 33 in London from alcohol poisoning and was found in his car, where he initially fell asleep. AC/DC are currently touring Australia with their "Black Ice" tour, their first tour here since 2001. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images) (Paul Kane/Getty Images)

1980 AC/DC singer Bon Scott was pronounced dead on arrival at a London hospital after a heavy night’s drinking. Scott was found in the passenger seat of a friend’s parked car. The official coroner’s report stated that he had “drunk himself to death”, after suffocating on his own vomit.

1977 Bruce Springsteen has the #1 song in the U.S. However, it’s Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of the Springsteen composed “Blinded By The Light” that reaches the pinnacle. The song holds the top spot for all of one week.

1972 Led Zeppelin appeared at the Memorial Drive, Adelaide in Australia. A local paper who reviewed the show printed: Singer Robin Plant (sic) overcame an ‘Australian bug’ in his throat and broke into his own in ‘Black Dog’ and ‘Stairway To The Stars’ (sic).

The Beatles, English music group Pop (1962-1970). UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1966: The Beatles, English music group Pop (1962-1970). Standing : Paul MacCartney and John Lennon (1940-1980). Seat : Ringo Starr and George Harrison (1943-2000). August 1966. (Photo by Roger Viollet Collection/Getty Images) (Roger Viollet Collection/Roger Viollet via Getty Images)

1965 Working at Abbey Road studios in London, The Beatles recorded a new John Lennon song ‘You’re Going To Lose That Girl’ in two takes. The track was released on the Help! album.

1951 American vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter Alan Merrill. He was the co-writer of, and lead singer on, the first released version of the song I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, which was recorded by the Arrows in 1975. The song became a breakthrough hit for Joan Jett in 1982. He died on 29 March 2020 age 69.

1948 Toni Iommi, guitarist with English rock band Black Sabbath who had the 1970 UK No.4 single ‘Paranoid’. The bands self-titled album was voted as the best British rock album ever by Kerrang! in 2005. At the age of 17 and on his last day of work in a sheet metal factory, he lost the tips of the middle and ring finger of his right hand. After attempting to learn to play right-handed, Iommi instead strung his guitars with lighter strings and made thimbles to extend his fingers.