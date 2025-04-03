Today In Rock History!

Happy Birthday to Sebastian Philip Bierk (Sebastian Bach)!!!

Skid Row Singer

“Drugs and sex go hand in hand when you’re a rock n roll musician. Whereas if you were a violinist, it might be a little different.”Slash, Guns n Roses

1964 Bob Dylan made his first appearance on the UK charts with ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’‘. Dylan wrote the song as a deliberate attempt to create an anthem of change for the time. In January 1984, a young Steve Jobs recited the second verse of ‘The Times They Are a-Changin’’ in his opening of the 1984 Apple shareholders meeting, where he famously unveiled the Macintosh computer for the first time.

1967 Working on The Beatles Sgt. Pepper album at Abbey Road studios in London, George Harrison recorded his lead vocal on his song ‘Within You Without You’ as well as a sitar part, and some acoustic guitar parts.

1969 The Doors' Jim Morrison turned himself in to the FBI in Los Angeles. He was charged on six charges of lewd behavior and public exposure at a concert in Miami on March 2nd, 1969. He was later released on $2000 bail.

1974 Lynyrd Skynyrd record their classic “Free Bird” (often written as “Freebird”) at Studio One in Doraville, GA. The song came out six months later.

1975 Steve Miller was charged with setting fire to the clothes of a friend, Benita Diorio. When police arrived at Miller’s house, Diorio was putting out the flames, Miller then got into a fight with some of the policemen and was charged with resisting arrest.

1976 Having left Spooky Tooth for a solo career, Gary Wright peaks at #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Dream Weaver.” The single subsequently goes gold.

1980 Chrissie Hynde In Memphis during their first US tour, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders was involved in an altercation at a bar and was arrested for disorderly conduct. She kicked out the window of the police cruiser sent to take her away and spent the night in jail. Her group performed the next night at Poet’s Music Hall.

1983 U2 After completing a 29-date UK tour, U2 appeared on BBC TV Top Of The Pops performing their latest single ‘Two Hearts Beat As One’.

2007 Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards denied that he snorted the ashes of his late father. Jane Rose, Richards’ manager, told MTV News the remarks were made ‘in jest’, and she could not believe they had been taken seriously. Richards had said in an interview with the NME: ‘He was cremated, and I couldn’t resist grinding him up with a little bit of blow.’ But NME interviewer Mark Beaumont was convinced that Richards was not joking when speaking to him about the alleged incident. ‘He did seem to be quite honest about it. There were too many details for him to be making it up,’ he later told BBC news.

2015 Bob Burns the American drummer who was in the original line-up of the Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd died in a car crash in Georgia when his car struck a mailbox and a tree with the front of the vehicle. Burns was the only occupant of the car and was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He appeared on the band’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ ‘Gimme Three Steps’ and ‘Free Bird.

2017 David Byrne (Talking Heads) slams President Donald Trump’s budget proposal to eliminate funding for federal arts agencies and initiatives at a rally in New York City.

2023 Kid Rock blasts Anheuser-Busch for its decision to enlist Dylan Mulvaney, a trans activist and TikTok influencer with 10 million followers, as a Bud Light brand promoter. A number of conservatives are angered over the partnership, including Rock who posts a video of him using a semi-automatic rifle to shoot up three cases of Bud Light.

2023 Metallica state they will give $150,000, through their All Within My Hands foundation, to three separate organizations to provide assistance and relief to areas in Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia recovering from multiple tornadoes.