Today In Rock History!!

1963 - The Beatles

‘She Loves You’ by The Beatles was released by Swan Records in the US. Although the song was currently No.1 in the UK, ‘She Loves You’ was ignored in the US until 1964 when it would reach the top of the US Pop chart.

1966 - The Rolling Stones

Member of Parliament Tom Drilberg asked Britain’s House of Commons to officially “deplore” the action of a magistrate who’d earlier called The Rolling Stones “complete morons...who wear filthy clothes.”

1967 - The Beatles

Working at Abbey Road studios in London The Beatles recorded 11 takes of ‘Your Mother Should Know’, giving the song a stronger beat, but this version of the song was discarded in favour of the original recording.

1967 - Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix’s debut LP, Are You Experienced? entered the Billboard Hot 200 album chart, where it stayed for 106 weeks, including 77 weeks in the Top 40. In 2003, Rolling Stone magazine ranked it No.15 on their 500 Greatest Albums of All Time and two years later it was selected for permanent preservation in the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress in the United States.

1970 - Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin won ‘best group’ in the Melody Maker readers Poll. This was the first time in eight years that The Beatles hadn’t won ‘best group.’

1970 - Jimi Hendrix

Jimi Hendrix joined Eric Burdon on stage at Ronnie Scotts in London for what would become the guitarist’s last ever public appearance.

977 - Marc Bolan

29-year-old former T Rex singer Marc Bolan was killed instantly when the car driven by his girlfriend, Gloria Jones, left the road and hit a tree in Barnes, London. Miss Jones broke her jaw in the accident. The couple were on the way to Bolan’s home in Richmond after a night out at a Mayfair restaurant. A local man who witnessed the crash said, ‘When I arrived a girl was lying on the bonnet and a man with long dark curly hair was stretched out in the road - there was a hell of a mess.’

1996 - Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam played the first night on their ‘No Code’ tour at the Key Arena in Seattle, Washington. Because of the band’s refusal to play in Ticketmaster’s venue areas, they were forced to use alternate ticketing companies for the shows which fans complained were to be out-of-the-way and hard to get to.

1998 - John Lennon

At a Sotheby’s auction a notebook belonging to former Beatles roadie Mal Evans containing the lyrics to ‘Hey Jude’ sold for £111,500, a two-tone denim jacket belonging to John Lennon went for £9,200 and the Union Jack dress worn by Spice Girl Ginger Spice sold for £41,320.

2006 - Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan was at No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Modern Times.’ Entering the U.S. charts at No.1, making it Dylan’s first album to reach that position since 1976′s Desire, 30 years prior. At 65, Dylan became the oldest living musician to top the Billboard albums chart. (85 year-old Tony Bennett broke this record in 2011 with his Duets album). The record also reached number one in Australia, Canada, Denmark, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway and Switzerland.

2013 - Jimi Hendrix

A souvenir booklet from the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival signed by Jimi Hendrix fetched $6,500 on eBay. The artifact also included autographs from three members of the Mamas and Papas.