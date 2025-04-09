Today in Rock History

Happy Birthday to Kevin Martin (Candlebox Lead Singer)!!!

But did you know this???.....

Alice Cooper is a huge fan of The Simpsons, and in 2004 was asked to contribute a storyline for the edition of Bongo Comics’ Bart Simpson’s Treehouse of Horror, a special Monsters of Rock issue that also included stories plotted by Gene Simmons.

The original idea for the revolving wheel on Led Zeppelin’s third album came from Jimmy Page, who remembered old gardening catalogues where you’d turn a wheel to different plants and find out what kind of manure to use.

Funny Quotes:

“The only black magic Black Sabbath ever got into was a box of chocolates."Ozzy Osbourne 1983

What happened on this Day in Rock History??

1967 - The Doors and The Jefferson Airplane appeared at Cheetah, Santa Monica Pier, Venice, California. This was the largest show The Doors had played to date with a crowd of over 3,000

1969 - Bob Dylan released his ninth studio album Nashville Skyline, which embraced country music. With liner notes by Johnny Cash, (who also appeared on the record), at the time of release it was dismissed by some critics as lightweight, but included ‘Lay, Lady, Lay’, a major hit single for Dylan. The album also gave Dylan his fourth UK No.1 album.

1970 - Paul McCartney quits The Beatles. Following McCartney’s announcement, John Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr unanimously decide to disband.

1971 - Ringo Starr releases his best solo effort and biggest chart success, “It Don’t Come Easy.” The track was written by Ringo and produced by George Harrison.

1973 - Newly signed to EMI Records, Queen played a showcase gig for their new record label at the The Marquee London. They released their debut single ‘Keep Yourself Alive’ three months later on 6 July 1973.

1983 - David Bowie was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with the title track from his latest album ‘Let’s Dance’, his fourth UK No.1 and featuring blues guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan. The song introduced Bowie to a new, younger audience oblivious to his former career in the 1970s and was a US No.1 hit, Bowie’s first single to reach number one on both sides of the Atlantic.

1989 - Bill Wyman Rolling Stones announced his forthcoming marriage to 19-year old Mandy Smith. He revealed the couple had been dating for six years.

1992 - Fort Smith, Arkansas resident Sean Pierce is walking home wearing a T-shirt he purchased the day before at a Van Halen concert when he’s arrested for ‘violating a statute against wearing a smutty shirt’. The shirt has the title of the group’s album “For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge” printed on it. How could anyone have a problem with that? Van Halen offers to pay Pierce’s fine.

1994 - “Keep Talking” (Pink Floyd) is #1 Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

1994 -“Far Beyond Driven,” Pantera’s seventh album, is released. The set debuts at #1 on the Billboard 200 becoming the first Extreme-Metal effort to top the chart. The platinum album is the first to credit guitarist Darrell Abbott as “Dimebag Darrell.”

1997 - After thirteen years, Soundgarden, one of Seattle’s premier Grunge bands, say they are disbanding. The group reforms thirteen years later.

2004 - Motley Crue singer Vince Neil pleaded no contest to battery charges after accusations that he assaulted a sex worker at the Moonlight BunnyRanch (a legal, licensed brothel in Mound House, Nevada), by grabbing the woman around the throat and throwing her against a wall. Neil was sentenced to a 30-day jail suspension, 60 days anger management, and was fined $1,000.

2008 - Elton John’s benefit concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in New York nets $2.5 million for her campaign. “There is no one more qualified to lead America,” Elton tells the crowd at Radio City Music Hall.

2016 - Lindsey Buckingham Fleetwood Mac announced that Lindsey Buckingham had been fired from the band and would be replaced by Crowded House’s Neil Finn and Mike Campbell, former lead guitarist of (with Tom Petty) & The Heartbreakers on their upcoming tour. Describing Lindsey’s departure as bittersweet, Stevie Nicks stated: “Our relationship has always been volatile.”