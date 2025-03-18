Happy Birthday goes out to Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains)!!!

Also Jeff LeBar (Cinderella)!!!!

FUN FACT!!

Mick Jaggers very first job was a Hospital Porter! Humble beginnings!!!

“When I was 14 I looked like a freckled backed bean” Bono 1997

Today in Rock History!!!

The Rolling Stones Group shot of English rock and roll band The Rolling Stones posed in 1968. Clockwise from top left: Charlie Watts, Bill Wyman, Brian Jones (1942-1969), Mick jagger and Keith Richards. (Photo by Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns) (Mark and Colleen Hayward/Redferns)

1965 - The Rolling Stones were each fined £5 ($8.50) for urinating in a public place, following an incident that had taken place at a petrol station after a gig at the ABC Theatre in Romford, Essex, England. This was after the last show on their fifth UK package tour with The Hollies, The Konrads, all girl-group Goldie and the Gingerbreads and Dave Berry and the Cruisers.

1967 - The Beatles scored their 13th US No.1 single with ‘Penny Lane / Strawberry Fields Forever’. The song’s title is derived from the name of a street near Lennon’s house, in Liverpool. McCartney and Lennon would meet at Penny Lane junction in the Mossley Hill area to catch a bus into the centre of the city.

Songwriter Hall of Fame nominee Steve Winwood performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. High-profile performers will entertain members of the royal family and 20,000 guests including 10,000 members of the public. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Leon Neal/Leon Neal/Getty Images)

1967 - Steve Winwood The UK music magazine New Musical Express announced that former Spencer Davis Group member Steve Winwood was planning to form a new group with Jim Capaldi, Chris Wood and Dave Mason. The ensemble would choose the name Traffic.

1972 - Neil Young started a three week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Heart Of Gold’. Released from the 1972 album Harvest, it is so far Young’s only US No. 1 single. The song features backup vocals by James Taylor and Linda Ronstadt.

1972 - Ringo Starr, T Rex played the first of two sold out nights at Wembley’s Empire Pool; Ringo Starr filmed the shows for the ‘Born To Boogie’ Apple documentary.

1977 - The Clash released their debut single ‘White Riot.’ The song is in the typical punk style of three chords played very fast. Mick Jones counts off ‘1-2-3-4’ at the start of the album version while the single version begins with the sound of a police siren instead.

1978 - Aerosmith, Ted Nugent, Foreigner, Santana, and Heart are among the performers at California Jam II at the Ontario Motor Speedway. An estimated 350,000 fans attend the largest festival of the decade. The original California Jam was four years earlier.

1978 - U2 wins the Limerick Civic Week Pop Competition in Dublin. They get money and an audition for CBS Ireland.

Osbourne & Rhodes On Stage British musician Ozzy Osbourne and American musician Randy Rhodes (1956 - 1982) perform at the Rosemont Horizon, Rosemont, Illinois, January 24, 1982. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

1982 - Ozzy Osbourne’s legendary guitarist Randy Rhoades plays his last concert in Knoxville, TN. He dies the following day in a Florida plane crash

1991 - U2 After attending an in-store promo appearance U2 were fined £500 ($850) after being found guilty of selling condoms illegally at the Virgin Megastore, Dublin.

1991 - When the Irish Family Planning Association is found guilty of illegally selling condoms in Dublin, U2 steps in to pay the fine – about $900.

1995 - Bruce Springsteen’s “Greatest Hits” is #1 on the Billboard200.

2002 - Ramones were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Eddie Vedder, lead singer of Pearl Jam and close friend of the Ramones. The ceremony took place at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

2004 - Ozzy Osbourne’s late guitarist Randy Rhoads is inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne attend the ceremony. Rhoads died in a plane crash in the early ’80s while on tour with Ozzy.

Through the years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 12: Sir Paul McCartney arrives at the UK premiere of "If These Walls Could Sing" at Abbey Road Studios on December 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

2008 - Paul McCartney Heather Mills' evidence in her divorce case with Sir Paul McCartney was ‘inconsistent, inaccurate’ and ‘less than candid’, according to judge Mr. Justice Bennett’s. His High Court ruling was revealed in full after Ms. Mills was told she could not appeal against its publication. The full ruling was published a day after she was awarded £24.3m at the High Court in London. Mills was awarded £3.2m per year for herself and the couple’s daughter Beatrice, £8m for a home in London and £3m to purchase a home in New York. The judge found the total value of Sir Paul’s assets was about £400m. Ms Mills had sought £125m and been offered £15.8m.

2011 - The Beatles Organizers of an attempt to reunite 19 people who watched The Beatles play in a town hall in 1963 had claims from 24 people who said they were there. Billy Shanks was helping to lead the search for the audience members of the gig in Dingwall, Ross-shire, Scotland in 1963. He said some who turned up thought the music was rubbish and left to join an audience of 1,200 watching a local band in nearby Strathpeffer.

2013 - David Bowie‘s first album in a decade become the fastest-selling of the year, hitting the No.1 spot in the UK in its first week of release. Bowie took great pains to keep the recording of the album secret, requiring people involved in the recording to sign NDAs. Bowie had to change recording studios after one day when someone at the studio leaked the rumor that he was recording there. The Next Day was the 66-year-old’s first No.1 since 1993’s Black Tie White Noise and sold 94,000 copies in the first week.