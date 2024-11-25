Today In Rock History!!!

FREDDIE MERCURY ------------ HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: An image of the late Freddie Mercury is projected onto a screen while Adam Lambert + Queen perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

1965 - The Beatles

Harrods department store in London, England, closed to the public so The Beatles could do their Christmas shopping in private.

1966 - The Jimi Hendrix Experience

The Jimi Hendrix Experience made their UK live debut at the Bag O’Nails Club, London, where they played using the clubs DJ booth. Eric Clapton, Pete Townshend, The Beatles, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Jeff Beck, Jimmy Page, The Hollies, and the Small Faces would all hang out at the club.

1969 - John Lennon

John Lennon returned his MBE to The Queen on the grounds of the UK’s involvement in the Nigeria Biafra war, America in Vietnam, and against his latest single ‘Cold Turkey’ slipping down the charts.

1984 - Bob Geldof

The cream of the British pop world gathered at S.A.R.M. Studios, London to record the historic Do They Know It’s Christmas? The single, which was written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure, featured Paul Young, Bono, Boy George, Sting and George Michael. It went on to sell over three million copies in the UK, becoming the bestselling record ever, and raised over £8 million ($13.6 million) worldwide.

1996 - Freddie Mercury

A statue in Montreux, Switzerland by sculptor Irena Sedlecka was erected as a tribute to Freddie Mercury. Standing almost 10 feet (3 metres) high overlooking Lake Geneva it was unveiled by Freddie’s father and Montserrat Caballé, with bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor also in attendance.

2000 - Alice Cooper

A burglar broke into Alice Cooper’s home and made off with over $6000 worth of clothes, shoes and cameras belonging to the singers daughter. The good’s were all lifted from Cooper’s house in Paradise Valley, along with four of the star’s gold discs.

2003 - Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf underwent heart surgery in a London hospital after being diagnosed with a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. The 52-year-old singer had collapsed on November 17th as he performed at London’s Wembley Arena.

2009 - Freddie Mercury

Brian May joined Freddie Mercury’s 87-year-old mother Jer Bulsara in Feltham town centre, at a ceremony to unveil a plaque to the late singers memory. They were joined by over 2,000 fans from as far as Japan and Australia who descended on the Centre, in Feltham High Street in England. The plague reads: “Freddie Mercury - musician, singer and songwriter” along with the dates he lived in Feltham, between 1964 and 1968.

2010 - Bob Dylan

A restaurant fell victim to a prankster who had them make 178 pizzas by claiming they were for singer Bob Dylan and his crew. An imposter wearing a fake pass for a Dylan concert called in an Antonio’s restaurant and placed the huge order worth more than $3,900. He told the owner the pizzas were for Dylan and his crew who had appeared in concert in Amherst, Massachusetts. Staff at Antonios worked until 5.30am to make the pizzas - but were left stunned when no one returned to collect the order.

2015 - Boston

Defamation lawsuits filed by Tom Scholz, the founder of the Rock group Boston, against the ex-wife of the band’s late lead singer, Brad Delp and the Boston Herald were dismissed by the highest court in Massachusetts. Scholz sued after the Herald published articles in which Micki Delp made remarks that Scholz claimed could be construed as blaming him for Delp’s 2007 suicide.