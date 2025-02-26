Today In Rock & Roll History!!!

Happy Birthday to Jonathon Cain (Journey)!!!

1955 - Billboard reported that for the first time since their introduction in 1949, 45rpm singles were outselling the old standard 78′s.

1964 - The Beatles worked on the final mixes for ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ and ‘You Can’t Do That’ tracks. The single, which was released the following month, topped the charts all over the world and ‘Can’t Buy Me Love’ became the Beatles’ fourth UK No.1 and their third single to sell over a million copies in the UK.

1965 - Jimmy Page released a solo single called ‘She Just Satisfies’ in the UK. Page played all the instruments on the track except for the drums and produced the track, as well as singing lead vocals.

1977 - The Eagles went to No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘New Kid in Town’, the group’s third US No.1, which was also a No.20 hit n the UK. The single written by Don Henley, Glenn Frey and J.D. Souther was released as the first single from their fifth album Hotel California

Alice Cooper

1973 - Alice Cooper and kindred spirit, artist Salvador Dali, pose for a photo session. The finished result hangs in the Knoedler Gallery in NY.

1981 - “Point Of Entry,” Judas Priest’s seventh full-length effort, arrives. The gold album was recorded in Spain.

1983 - Thanks to heavy MTV play, Duran Duran’s “Hungry Like A Wolf,” peaks at #3 on the U.S. singles chart.

1985 - “Dancing In The Dark” earns Bruce Springsteen a Grammy For Best Rock Male Performance.

1987 - The first five The Beatles albums, Please Please Me, With the Beatles, A Hard Day’s Night, Beatles for Sale and Help! were released on Compact disc. Capitol Records decided to release the original UK mixes of the Beatles albums, (the first four CDs were released in mono). This marked the first time that many of these mono mixes were available in the US.

Aerosmith

1994 - “Deuces Are Wild” (Aerosmith) tops Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

2005 - Metallica “Some Kind Of Monster” wins the Best Documentary honor at the 20th annual Independent Spirit Awards. They’re held in Santa Monica, CA. The Metallica film follows the recording of the album of the same name.

2008 - Ex-Jimi Hendrix drummer Buddy Miles dies at age 60 at his home in Austin, TX. Miles played on the legendary “Electric Ladyland” album and co-founded, with Hendrix, the short-lived Band Of Gypsys in ‘69.

2008 - Maxim magazine apologizes for running a lukewarm review of the Black Crowes’ “Warpaint” album. Seems the magazine’s music critic didn’t listen to the entire disc before assigning a two-and-a-half-star rating (pretty low). Maxim admits that it didn’t follow editorial policy. The Crowes’ manager, Pete Angelus, calls the publication’s statement ‘self-serving damage control’ and wants Maxim to ‘issue a public apology’ to the band.

2009 - A 10-minute version of The Beatles ‘Revolution 1′ was leaked onto the internet, giving fans a never-before-heard listen of what The White Album sessions must have been like. Only two copies of the take were made when the song was completed on June 4th, 1968. One copy left the studio with Lennon that day and the other remained behind. It was unclear which copy appeared on the bootleg, nor how anyone acquired it.

Fat Bottomed Girls left off album FILE PHOTO UNITED KINGDOM -- Queen performs live onstage with Brian May and Freddie Mercury on Aug. 9, 1986. (Photo by Pete Still/Redferns /Redferns)

2011 - It was announced that Queen’s We Will Rock You was still the most-played song at US sporting events, according to a new survey from BMI, the royalty-distribution service. According to its data, based off of MLB, NFL and NHL games in 2009-2010, We Will Rock You was the No.1 song overall, as well as for the NFL specifically.

2015 - The childhood home of former Beatle Paul McCartney sold for £150,000 ($231,000) at an auction in Liverpool. McCartney moved into the house, in Western Avenue, Speke, aged four with his parents Jim and Mary in 1947, and lived in the three-bedroom house for six years.

2020 - Poison’s Bret Michaels headlines “Concert with a Purpose” in Clearwater, FL. Event proceeds benefit the local Florida chapter of 50 Legs which is dedicated to securing prosthetics for amputees who cannot afford them on their own. Michaels also personally donates $10,000 to 50 Legs.

2023 - Roger Waters’ (Pink Floyd) concert in Frankfurt, Germany is canceled with the city citing Waters’ ongoing “anti-Israel behavior” calling him “one of the most widely spread anti-Semites in the world.” There is “particular sensitivity” regarding Festhalle, the concert’s venue since it was where Nazis corralled approximately 3,000 Jews ahead of their deportation to concentration camps in 1938.