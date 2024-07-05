Today’s In-Depth Look At Rock History

Huey Lewis PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 21: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white.) Huey Lewis of Huey Lewis and the News performs during Soul Bugs Superjam: The Dap-Kings play The Beatles at Piestewa Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Lost Lake Festival on October 21, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

1950

Huey Lewis is born Hugh Anthony Cregg III in New York City. He forms Huey Lewis & the News in San Francisco.

Michael Monarch (original lead guitarist for Steppenwolf ) is born in Los Angeles, California.

1959

Marc Cohn is born in Cleveland, Ohio.

1966

Chas Chandler of The Animals sees Jimi Hendrix perform at the Cafe Wha? in New York. Chandler goes on to become Jimi’s manager and takes him to London, where The Jimi Hendrix Experience forms.

1969

The Rolling Stones put on a free concert in London’s Hyde Park, which becomes a tribute to their founding member Brian Jones, who died two days earlier.

The Who release “ I’m Free .”

1980

At a concert in Munich, Simon Kirke of Bad Company joins Led Zeppelin to provide a two-drum assault on the song “ Whole Lotta Love .” Kirke is the last guest musician to perform with the band, as the tour ends two days later and John Bonham dies in September.

1983

Suicidal Tendencies release their self-titled debut album. The album spawns the band’s biggest hit to date, “ Institutionalized .”

1992

Helix guitarist Paul Hackman, age 38, is killed after a concert in Vancouver when the band’s van rolls down a 40-foot embankment and throws him from the vehicle.