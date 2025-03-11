Today's Lesson In Rock History!!

Today In Your Rock History Lesson for March 11!!

1967 - Paul McCartney Music publisher, Dick James, announced that 446 different versions of the Paul McCartney song ‘Yesterday’ had been recorded so far.

1970 - Deja Vu, the first album by Crosby, Stills Nash & Young, (and the second by the trio configuration of Crosby, Stills, and Nash), was released. It topped the pop album chart for one week and spawned three US Top 40 singles: ‘Teach Your Children’, ‘Our House’, and ‘Woodstock’.

1971 - Jim Morrison of The Doors arrived in Paris booking into The Hotel George’s. The following week he moved into an apartment at 17 Rue Beautreillis in Paris. Morrison lived in Paris until his death on July 3rd 1971, (two years to the day after the death of the Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones, and approximately nine months after the deaths of Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin).

1972 - Neil Young went to No.1 on the US & UK album chart with his fourth studio album ‘Harvest.’ The album featured the US No.1 hit single ‘Heart Of Gold.’

1978 - Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album began a 416-week run on the UK chart. The album went on to become one of the most influential and iconic albums of all time and its songs have remained classic rock staples.

1997 - Paul McCartney was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his “services to music.” The 54-year-old became Sir Paul in a centuries-old ceremony of pomp and solemnity at Buckingham Palace in central London, England. McCartney’s wife, Linda, who was fighting breast cancer, did not accompany him, but three of their four children were at the Palace.

2005 - The front door of Ozzy Osbourne’s childhood home in Birmingham went up for sale because the current owner was fed up with fans defacing it. Ali Mubarrat, who now owned the house in Lodge Road, Aston, said over the years it had become a pilgrimage destination. He was now auctioning the door on eBay and giving the money to charity.

2009 - Iron Maiden’s tour manager criticized people who were arrested for trying to gatecrash a concert in Bogota. Colombian police arrested more than 100 people after stones were thrown hours before the group were due to perform. In a statement posted on the band’s website, Rod Smallwood said: ‘We abhor the inane behaviour of a small minority of people outside.’ Riot police fired tear gas canisters at those who tried to enter the concert without tickets.

2010 - Conservative talk show host Glenn Beck singles out Bruce Springsteen. He claims “Born In The USA.” as a perfect example of the progressive politics he says are destroying the country. On his radio show, Beck reads the lyrics to the ‘84 hit about the down-and-out experiences of a Vietnam-era vet concluding that it’s time to “wake up out of the propaganda.”

2011 - The former singer with Iron Maiden was jailed for nine months for fraudulently claiming benefits. Paul Andrews, fronted the band between 1978 and 1981, under the stage name Paul Di’Anno. Andrews, 52, was jailed at the city’s crown court after earlier admitting falsely claiming more than £45,000. Fraud investigators had viewed online videos and read about gigs on the performer’s website.