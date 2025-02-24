Today's Rock History Lesson!!

#5 PHYSICAL GRAFFITI - LED ZEPPELIN : NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Jason Bonham and John Paul Jones attend premiere of "Led Zeppelin: Celebration Day" at Ziegfeld Theatre on October 9, 2012 in New York City. Led Zeppelin's John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant along with Jason Bonham attend premiere of Celebration Day at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York. Celebration Day captures their 2007 tribute concert for Atlantic Records Founder Ahmet Ertegun at London's O2 Arena. Film will be released worldwide on October 17, 2012 by Omniverse Vision on 1,500 screens in over 40 territories, it will then be available in multiple video and audio formats on November 19, 2012. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Today in Rock History!!!

George Thorogood (David Dobson)

Happy Birthday goes out to rocker George Thorogood!!! 75 Years Young today!!!

Did you know Ringo Starr’s first job was a Barman? I assume that’s a Bartender?

1963-The Rolling Stones started a Sunday night residency at The Station Hotel, Richmond, Surrey. The Stones were paid £24 ($41) for the gig and played on the first night to a total of 66 people. £24 from 1963 would be worth £392, adjusted for inflation.

1968-Fleetwood Mac released their debut studio album (also known as Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac), a mixture of blues covers and originals penned by guitarists Peter Green and Jeremy Spencer which peaked at No.4 on the UK chart and stayed on the charts 37 weeks. This is the only album by the band not to feature keyboardist, vocalist Christine McVie in any capacity.

1969-The Jimi Hendrix Experience played their last British performance when they appeared at the Royal Albert Hall, London. During the encore of ‘Purple Haze’ and ‘Wild Thing’ the stage was invaded by fans, police, bouncers, floor managers and practically the entire audience.

25 Vocal Ranges Of Famous Female Singers (High to Low) JANIS JOPLIN: 3 OCTAVE (B2 - B5) [via https://www.concerthotels.com/worlds-greatest-vocal-ranges] -------------- Publicity photo of Janis Joplin. 26 June 1970. Photo courtesy of Wikipedia @ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Janis_Joplin#/media/File:Janis_Joplin_1970.JPG | Author: Grossman Glotzer Management Corporation

1971-Janis Joplin’s “Pearl,” released posthumously, goes gold.

1975-Led Zeppelin released their sixth album Physical Graffiti in the UK. Recording sessions had been disrupted when bassist and keyboard player John Paul Jones had proposed quitting the band, supposedly to become choirmaster at Winchester Cathedral, England, although in reality he just needed time to rest after Zeppelin’s demanding tour schedule. The group decided on a double album so they could feature songs left over from their previous albums Led Zeppelin III, Led Zeppelin IV and Houses Of The Holy.

1976-The Eagles “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975″ goes platinum (over one million sales). The album becomes an all-time best seller.

1982-The Police earn a Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance (“Don’t Stand So Close To Me”).

1982-Winners at the Grammy Awards included John Lennon with Yoko Ono for Album of the Year with Double Fantasy, Kim Carnes for Song of the Year with ‘Bette Davis Eyes’, Quincy Jones won producer of the year and Sheena Easton won best new act.

1987-“Higher Love” earns Steve Winwood Record of the Year and Best Pop Performance trophies at the 29th Grammy Awards in L.A.

1990-Aerosmith finds “What It Takes” at #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Airplay chart.

Through the years Kurt Cobain, Courtney Love and baby Frances Bean attending the 1993 MTV Music Video Awards in Los Angeles 09/02/93 (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images) (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

1992-Kurt Cobain married Courtney Love in Waikiki, Hawaii. The bride who became pregnant with daughter Frances Bean four months after they began dating wore a white satin and lace dress that was previously owned by tragic actress (and Cobain muse) Frances Farmer. The groom wore green and white flannel pyjamas for a group of eight guests, including his Nirvana bandmate Dave Grohl.

1993-Eric Clapton’s touching “Tears In Heaven” is a big winner at the Grammy Awards (Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal, Male, etc.). The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Give It Away” earns a Grammy for Best Hard Rock Song. Also, Melissa Etheridge’s “Ain’t It Heavy” takes Best Rock Performance, Female.

2003-Bassist Robert Trujillo joins Metallica. He replaces Jason Newsted.

2010-Ramones The personal assistant to former Ramones manager Linda Stein was convicted in a New York court of bludgeoning her boss to death at her Manhattan apartment on 30 October 2007. Prosecutors said Natavia Lowery, 28, stole more than $30,000 (£19,500) from Stein, then clubbed her with a piece of exercise equipment. Jurors spent less than a day reaching a second-degree murder verdict.

2022-David Coverdale (Whitesnake), David Draiman (Disturbed), Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman (The Offspring), and Michael Sweet (Stryper) are among the musicians around the world who condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Why do I hate Russian president Vladimir Putin,” Draiman asks rhetorically. “Because he’s an anti-LGBTQ+, war-mongering/fear-mongering, communist dictator, who always seizes any opportunity to further enrich and empower himself.”