Today’s Rock History Lesson!

Happy Birthday Elton John!!!!!

Happy Birthday Jeff Healey!!!!

Crazy Fact!!!

During 1969, Jim Morrison of The Doors was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior after showing his penis to the audience, he was found guilty and sentenced to eight months hard labor. Morrison died in Paris while the sentence was on appeal.

Today in Rock History!!!

1956 Dr. Francis Braceland, a Hartford Institute of Living psychiatrist states that “Rock n’ Roll is a communicable disease driving teenagers to do outlandish things.” Glad it’s not the raging hormones.

1965 Just two days after Eric Clapton’s departure from the Yardbirds, Jeff Beck plays his first show with the group.

1967 The Who make their U.S. concert debut in New York.

1967 The Rolling Stones kicked off a three-week European tour in Orebro, Sweden. Arriving in Copenhagen for the tour the group were delayed after customs officers search all their luggage for drugs.

1967 - Pink Floyd played three gigs in 24 hours. The appeared at the Ricky Tick Club in Windsor, England, then the New Yorker Discotheque in Swindon and then played at the Shoreline Club in Bognor Regis (in the early hours 26 March).

John Lennon

1969 John Lennon and Yoko Ono hold their first ‘bed-in’ for peace at the Amsterdam Hilton. Their experiences are documented in “The Ballad Of John And Yoko.

1970 Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young’s “Deja Vu” album goes gold.

1976 David Bowie and Iggy Pop are busted for marijuana possession in Rochester, NY. Bowie pleads not guilty. The charges are eventually dropped.

1976 Working their way up, the Talking Heads begin a series of shows as the headliners at CBGBs in New York. They had regularly played the venue as an opener.

Van Halen in 1978; David Tan/Shinko Music/Getty Images

1978 One of the greatest covers in Rock history, Van Halen’s take on the Kinks’ “You Really Got Me” doesn’t do much damage on the Top 40, only reaching #36.

1986 - Guns N’ Roses signed a worldwide deal with Geffen Records. The band has now sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, their 1987 debut album, Appetite For Destruction has sold in excess of 28 million copies worldwide.

1990 Mötley Crüe‘s Tommy Lee is arrested for mooning the audience during a concert in Augusta, GA. Lee is fined $1,647.

1991 The Black Crowes get bounced from their opening slot on the ZZ Top trek for criticizing tour sponsor Miller Beer once too often.

1995 Live’s “Lightning Crashes” tops Billboard’s Mainstream Rock Songs chart.

eddie vedder

1995 - Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam singer Eddie Vedder was rescued after a riptide carried him 250 feet offshore in New Zealand.

2001 Bob Dylan earns an Oscar for his song “Things Have Changed” from the film “Wonder Boys.”

2002 U2’s Bono testifies at R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck’s ‘air-rage’ trial. Buck is accused of going bonkers on a Trans-Atlantic flight (who hasn’t felt like doing that?). Bono portrays Buck as one of the most boring people alive. It works. Buck is acquitted.

2005 If it weren’t for bad luck, wouldn’t have no luck at all. A fire breaks out at Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s mansion in Buckinghamshire, England. The two escape and are treated for minor smoke inhalation. This is the same estate where Ozzy nearly killed himself in a quad bike accident two years earlier. The mansion was also robbed in ’04.

Elton John performing in concert at Portland Memorial Coliseum. (Stacker/Stacker)

2007 Elton John spends his 60th birthday (see above) performing his 60th show at New York’s Madison Square Garden. The concert opens with an introduction by former President Bill Clinton. Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams, and longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin join John onstage.

2008 Bon Jovi’s Richie Sambora is arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Laguna Beach, CA. According to reports, the guitarist is pulled over after being observed maneuvering his black Hummer erratically. Sambora is released from custody early the following day with a court appearance scheduled seven weeks ‘down the road’.

2009 The Green Day documentary, “Heart Like A Hand Grenade” premieres in Hollywood. The film “offers an intimate look (at) the band recording their album ‘American Idiot’.” The long-delayed project is directed by indie filmmaker John Roecker.

2009 Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash makes a surprise visit to an East Los Angeles middle school. He’s there on behalf of the Little Kids Rock organization, which promotes music education for children. Slash sits for a Q&A session before playing GN’R’s classic “Sweet Child o’ Mine” with a group of students. Four Slash autographed acoustic guitars are donated to the school.

Through the years DETROIT, MI - MAY 7: (L-R) Drummer Steven Adler, Duff McKagan, vocals Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and guitarist Izzy Stradlin of the music group Guns N' Roses pose for a portrait on May 7, 1988, at the Detroit State Theater in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Ross Marino/Getty Images) (Icon and Image/Getty Images)

2010 Axl Rose’s former managers file a $1.9 million lawsuit that claims the Guns N’ Roses leader reneged on an ’08 verbal agreement. The dollar amount represents 15% of an estimated $12 million GN’R earned from Southeast Asia, Canada and South America tours.

2011 Bret Michaels files a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court against Tony Award Productions and CBS, blaming them for his ’10 brain hemorrhage. A backdrop fell on Michaels after a performance at the ’09 Tony Awards. The incident left him with a broken nose and a split lip. Michaels claims that he was not properly advised on how to exit the stage.

2014 Rolling Stone magazine, with KISS on the cover, hits newsstands. The ongoing feud between original band members, in advance of their Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame induction, lands them on the cover for the very first time.