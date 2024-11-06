Today's Rock N Roll History Lesson!

2008 Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival - Day 2 MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 13: Kirk Hammett (L) and James Hetfield of Metallica perform at the 2008 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 13, 2008 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Gentner/Getty Images) (Jeff Gentner/Getty Images)

Ozzy Osbourne served two months in prison for burglary at the age of 17!!! Such a bad boy!

1965 - The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones started a two week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Get Off Of My Cloud’, the group’s second US No.1. The song knocked The Beatles ‘Yesterday’ from the No.1 position.

1967 - Bob Dylan

During a three hour session Bob Dylan recorded ‘All Along The Watchtower’ and ‘John Wesley Harding’ at Columbia Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The Jimi Hendrix Experience later recorded their version of ‘All Along the Watchtower’ on January 21, 1968, at Olympic Studios in London after Hendrix had been given a tape of Dylan’s recording by publicist Michael Goldstein, who worked for Dylan’s manager Albert Grossman.

1967 - The Beatles

Working at Abbey Road studio in London, The Beatles mixed four songs, ‘Hello Goodbye’, ‘Your Mother Should Know’, ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ and ‘I Am the Walrus’. Due to the radio feed used in ‘I Am The Walrus’ being recorded in mono, the song changes from stereo to mono at the line “Sitting in an English garden”.

1968 - Grateful Dead

The Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane played at the opening night of San Francisco’s Fillmore West. Formerly known as the Carousel Ballroom it was briefly operated by a collective formed by the Grateful Dead, Jefferson Airplane, Quicksilver Messenger Service and Big Brother and the Holding Company as a social/musical “laboratory experiment”. The venue Became famous under the direction of concert promoter Bill Graham from 1968 to 1971.

1968 - Joe Cocker

Joe Cocker was at No.1 in the UK singles chart with his version of The Beatles song With a Little Help from My Friends. His version featured drums by Procol Harum’s B.J. Wilson, guitar lines from Jimmy Page was a radical re-arrangement of the original song.

1970 - Aerosmith

Aerosmith performed their first ever gig when they played at Nipmuc Regional High School in Mendon, Massachusetts. Sometimes referred to as “The Bad Boys from Boston”, Aerosmith became the best-selling American rock band of all time, having sold more than 150 million albums worldwide. They also hold the record for the most gold and multi-platinum albums by an American group.

1976 - Steve Miller

The Steve Miller Band went to No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Rock ‘n’ Me’, the group’s second US No.1, a No.11 in the UK.

1993 - Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf was at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘I’d’ Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That). The track was also a No.1 in over 25 other countries.

1993 - Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam went to No.1 on the US album chart with ‘Vs’, selling 950,378 copies making it the highest sales in US album history in one week.

2003 - Metallica

Metallica kicked off their 137-date Madly in Anger with the World Tour at Yoyogi Taiikukanin Tokyo, Japan. The Madly in Anger with the World tour was the fourth-highest grossing tour of 2004, reaping $60,500,000 in ticket sales.

2007 - Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf cancelled his European tour after being diagnosed with a cyst on his vocal cords. The 60-year-old had already scrapped two gigs on doctor’s orders. Speculation had surrounded the tour after he cut short a gig in Newcastle, telling the audience it is “the last show I may ever do in my life”.