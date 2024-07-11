Today's Rock N Roll Time Capsule

Christine McVie through the years 1975: (From left to right) John McVie, Christine McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham of the rock group Fleetwood Mac pose for a portrait in 1975. (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, File)

1959 - Richie Sambora Born Today!

Richie Sambora, guitar, Bon Jovi, (1986 US No.1 album ‘Slippery When Wet’ plus 5 UK No.1 albums. 1987 US No.1 & UK No.4 single ‘Livin’ On A Prayer’).

1969 “Rolling Stones release “Honky Tonk Woman”

1969 - David Bowie

‘Space Oddity’ by David Bowie was released in the UK for the first time. It was timed to coincide with the Apollo moon landing but had to be re-released before it became a hit, later in the year in the UK (but not until 1973 in the US). Bowie would later revisit his Major Tom character in the songs ‘Ashes to Ashes’, ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ and possibly the music video for ‘Blackstar’.

1970 - Randy Newman

Three Dog Night started a two-week run at No.1 in the US with their version of the Randy Newman song ‘Mama Told Me Not To Come’, which was also a No.3 hit in the UK. The song was first covered by Eric Burdon on his first solo album in 1966 and gave Tom Jones & Stereophonics a No.4 hit on the UK Singles Chart in 2000.

1970 - Bob Dylan

Self Portrait gave Bob Dylan his fifth UK No.1 album. Released by Columbia Records, his tenth studio album was Dylan’s second double album, and featured mostly cover versions of well-known pop and folk songs.

1971 - Bruce Springsteen

The Bruce Springsteen Band opened for Humble Pie at the Sunshine In, Asbury Park in New Jersey. After the show an impressed Peter Frampton from Humble Pie, tells Springsteen and the band he’d like to have them open for them on a national basis. Frampton also said he would be happy to get the band an audition with his record label, A & M Records. For no logical reason Springsteen’s manager Tinker West declined both offers on the spot.

1975 - Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac released their tenth studio album often referred to as The White Album, the first Fleetwood Mac album to feature Lindsey Buckingham as guitarist and Stevie Nicks as vocalist. The album reached number 1 on the Billboard chart over a year after entering the chart, spent 37 weeks within the top 10, and more than fifteen months within the top 40. It was the second biggest album of 1976 (behind Frampton Comes Alive! by Peter Frampton).

1982 - Phil Collen

Phil Collen, former guitarist with the glam rock band Girl, replaced Pete Willis in Def Leppard who was fired due to excessive alcohol consumption on the job.

1987 - Heart

Heart started a three-week run at No.1 on the US singles chart with ‘Alone’. It is also Heart’s most successful single in the United Kingdom, where it peaked at No. 3 on the UK Singles Chart. The song was written by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, together they also wrote the No. 1 hits ‘Like a Virgin’ by Madonna (1984), ‘True Colors’ by Cyndi Lauper (1986) and ‘Eternal Flame’ by The Bangles.

1992 - Jerry Garcia

A range of eight ties, designed by Jerry Garcia of the Grateful Dead went on sale in the US. President Bill Clinton bought a set. The collection grossed millions in the US by the end of the year.

2002 - John Entwistle

The funeral of The Who’s bass player John Entwistle took place at a church in The Cotswolds. More than 200 mourners filed into the 12th-century church of St Edward in Stow-on-the-wold. Entwistle was found dead in his Las Vegas hotel room on June 27th.

2004 - Darkness

The Darkness replaced David Bowie at this years T In The Park Scottish festival following his heart operation. Other acts appearing included Muse, Franz Ferdinard, Faithless, Scissor Sisters, Black Eyed Peas and Pink.

2013 - Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam released their tenth studio album ‘Lightning Bolt’ which went to No.1 on the US album chart.

2014 - Tommy Ramone

Producer and drummer Tommy Ramone (Thomas Erdelyi), from the influential punk rock band the Ramones died aged 65 following unsuccessful treatment for bile duct cancer. He was the last surviving original member of the Ramones before his death. Erdelyi was also an assistant engineer for the production of the Jimi Hendrix album Band of Gypsys.

2019 - David Bowie

Toymakers Mattel announced a new collectable David Bowie doll inspired by his signature Ziggy Stardust fashion. Dubbed Barbie as Bowie, the doll is dressed as the late singer’s glam-rock alter ego, complete with a pair of red platform boots and topped with his fiery-red mullet.