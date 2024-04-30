The Tonys: Liev Schreiber, Daniel Radcliffe, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel McAdams and more get noms

The nominations in 26 competitive categories for the American Theatre Wing's 77th Annual Tony Awards were announced Tuesday by a pair of previous winners: Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Once again, Hollywood was well represented for the Broadway's highest honor, with a collection of big and small screen stars who hit the boards of the Great White Way in 2023.

In the drama category, Succession veteran Jeremy Strong was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role category for his work in An Enemy of the People; Michael Stuhlbarg earned one for Patriots; William Jackson Harper for Uncle Vanya; Leslie Odom Jr. for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, and Liev Schreiber was recognized for Doubt: A Parable.

Oscar and Tony winner Jessica Lange was nominated as Best Actress in a Leading Role for Mother Play — which also boasted a nomination for Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons; Rachel McAdams earned a nom for her Broadway debut, Mary Jane; Emmy winner Sarah Paulson for Appropriate, and The Office alumna Amy Ryan for Doubt: A Parable.

Tony winner and Frozen vet Jonathan Groff was nominated in the Lead Actor in a Musical category for Merrily We Roll Along, for which Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe was nommed in the Best Featured Actor category.

Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne was recognized for Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, a musical that saw Tony winner and Frasier veteran Bebe Neuwirth nommed this year in the Best Featured Actress slot.

Overall, the productions Hell's Kitchen and Stereophonic led with 13 nominations apiece.

The full list is on tonyawards.com/nominees/.

Hosted by Ariana DeBose, the Tony Awards takes place in New York City on Sunday, June 16, respectively airing and streaming live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.