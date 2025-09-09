Tootsie Pop gives Mr. Owl an upgrade

By Heather Taylor

The iconic “How Many Licks” TV commercial has been given an upgrade ahead of the Halloween season.

Tootsie Roll Industries is ready to introduce Mr. Owl to a new generation with updated animation and voice over.

“Nostalgia continues to be a driving force in today’s culture, and few characters are as iconic and fun as Mr. Owl,” said Henry Mills, Chief Operating Officer at Tootsie Roll Industries in a press release. “Refreshing the ‘How Many Licks’ spot honors our rich heritage and brings the story to a new generation of candy lovers.”

So, how many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop?

