'Top Gun 3' reportedly getting ready for takeoff

Tom Cruise reportedly feels the need -- the need for 3: Deadline reports a third Top Gun movie is in the works.

According to the trade, Top Gun: Maverick's Oscar-nominated co-writer Ehren Kruger will be back behind the keyboard, with the blockbuster's director Joe Kosinski back to either direct or produce.

Deadline says the movie will reunite Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell with Miles Teller's Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, and Glen Powell's cocky Jake "Hangman" Seresin. Original Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who also backed Maverick 36 years after the original hit, will reportedly also be aboard.

After producer and star Cruise refused to release Maverick to streaming during the pandemic, the movie landed in theaters in 2022, and raked in nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

It was also nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, ultimately winning a trophy for Best Sound.

