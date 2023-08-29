TPS implements clear bag policy for athletic events

Tulsa Public Schools

Tulsa Public Schools Tulsa Public Schools (Russell Mills)

By Fox23 News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) has implemented a clear bag policy at district athletic events.

The announcement comes after Friday night’s football game at Booker T. Washington, where a student got into an argument and flashed a gun, causing a panic.

Under the policy, fans are permitted one large clear bag and a small clutch-type handbag.

The large clear bag must be no larger than 12″x6″x12″ and must be made a clear material that can easily be searched. TPS says a gallon sized Ziploc bag meets these requirements.

The small clutch-type handbag must be no larger than 4.5″x6.5″ and can be used to carry personal items.

TPS says clutch-type handbags “will be subject to search by security officials or law enforcement.”

Fans can have both the clear bag and the small clutch bag, according to TPS.

Under the policy, every spectator, including children, can bring in one clear bag.

For more information about the policy, click here.

TPS implements clear bag policy for athletic events (Tulsa Public Schools)

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!