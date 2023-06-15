Treat Williams' Daughter "absolutely shattered" following his tragic death

Treat Williams' daughter, Elinor Williams, is speaking out after her father's tragic death at the age of 71.

"This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered," Ellie shared on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 13, along with a throwback photo of her dad, along with a second pic of a jacket with his name embroidered on it, according to Us Weekly. "Thank you to everyone who has sent messages and kept our family in your hearts during this terrible heartbreak."

“We’re home, Dad.” Ellie, 25, shared in another Instagram Story a day later, along a picture of a pair of dogs playing in a field on the family's Vermont compound -- a place that held a special place in the elder Williams''s heart.

"I bought the house that we're in 35 years ago. I've always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer," Treat told Vermont magazine in 2021. "There was something incredibly special about it to me, and the people here are incredibly honest, real, and good-humored. There's also always something new to discover somewhere on a dirt road that you've never traveled on before."

“I think very few people are lucky as I am to say, ‘I love where I live.’ I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else," he added. "I have everything I want and need in Vermont. I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve never seen a place as beautiful as Vermont.”

The Everwood actor died Monday, June 12 in a motorcycle accident, his agent, Barry McPherson confirmed to ABC News.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Van Sant, and their two children: Gill, 31, and Elinor "Ellie."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.