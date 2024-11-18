Treat Your Furry Friend to a Visit at the Brand New PetSuites Tulsa

You (and your furry friend) may be familiar with PetSuites of America, a nationwide pet resort offering one-stop care for dogs and cats.

With more than 90 locations across the U.S., Tulsa is officially getting it’s own location!

PetSuites Tulsa will open it’s doors on Wednesday, November 20 at 6136 South Memorial Drive.

This new facility will provide grooming, boarding, daycare, and training services to meet your dog’s or cat’s needs.

Customers will find premium amenities on-site including private, spacious, luxury suites, secure indoor and outdoor play yards for necessary exercise and social interaction, and state-of-the-art play structures.

Pet parents will enjoy access to webcams and 24/7 booking options through an online and mobile Pet Parent portal.

To celebrate the opening of Oklahoma’s first PetSuites location, new customers can enjoy one month of unlimited daycare for only $99.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out their daycare membership plan which provides discounted daycare rates, one free night of boarding a year, fast scheduling and more.

PetSuites will be open seven days a week with extended hours from 6:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Visitors can stop by anytime, no appointment needed, for a free behavioral evaluation to begin booking)