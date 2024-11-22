Tulsa Inventor of “Armbie” wins National Amazon Game Show and $20K

Amazon Buy It Now
By Caitlin Fisher

Amazon has a new game show called Buy It Now, which is similar to Shark Tank, in which inventors come on the show to sell their product.

They first try to sell it to “The 100,” a.k.a. potential customers and then if passed through, they try to sell to celebrity investors.

Tulsa native, Chris Osse, was recently on the show for it’s sixth episode to sell his creation, the Armbie.

Not only did he win the right to have The Armbie listed on Amazon’s Buy It Now store, but he also won the $20,000 prize for his product!

Chris was also featured on Amazon’s podcast, This Is Small Business: Behind the Buy.

