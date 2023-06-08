Tulsa Little Leaguer turns viral moment into foundation to help kids play sports

Isaiah “Zay” Jarvis introduced the Jarvis Sportsmanship Foundation, after he went viral last summer for his act of sportsmanship during the Little League World Series.

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Little Leaguer who went viral last summer for his sportsmanship is turning his fame into a foundation to help other children play sports.

Dating back to summer 2022, upcoming Berryhill eighth grader Isaiah “Zay” Jarvis was playing in a Little League World Series game in Texas when he was hit at bat. In a moment that millions of people later watched, Jarvis noticed the pitcher who threw the ball was upset by what happened, so he took a moment to hug him on the mound.

Isaiah said, “I just went over there and basically told him that I was fine and I just wanted to make sure that he knew that I was going to be OK.”

While initially nerve-wracking for his dad, Austin, after all the fame and hype, he said his son wanted something more to come from his 15 seconds of fame.

Roughly a year later, Isaiah and his team of family and volunteers introduced the Jarvis Sportsmanship Foundation.

Austin said, “Baseball’s made a huge impact on his life and something that he loves and he just wanted to make sure that all kids have that opportunity.”

The foundation will help kids who might otherwise not be able to play sports like Jarvis with everything from entry fees and equipment to camps and scholarships.

“If you basically just give money to me, I promise it’ll go to the right cause and it’ll be all to the kids and all just to the right needs,” said Isaiah.

To donate to the group or inquire how to receive help, click here.