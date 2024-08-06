Tulsa Oktoberfest Tickets On Sale!

By Caitlin Fisher

Tulsa Oktoberfest is back again October 17-20 at River West Festival Park but under a new name this year: Zeeco Oktoberfest Tulsa!

Get ready for all the weekend fun with tickets officially on sale!

Events to plan for:

  • BeirMeister’s Ball: Don’t miss this annual Festival kickoff event happening on Tuesday, October 15th from 6 - 10 p.m.
  • Corporate Night: Gather your favorite coworkers and be sure to attend this event happening Wednesday, October 16th from 3 - 11 p.m.
  • The Annual Lederhosen Lauf 5K happening on October 17th at 7:15 p.m.
  • Friends and Family Night: Reserve a table for ten of your closest friends and family on Thursday, October 17th from 5 - 11 p.m.
  • The Annual Zeeco Friday Family Free Day on October 18th
  • Breakfast at Oktoberfest: Enjoy a true German community breakfast on Sunday, October 20th from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
