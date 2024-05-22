Tulsa Parks announces opening of pools and water playgrounds for 2024 swim season

Families can enjoy water playgrounds and splash pads starting May 24

Pools in Tulsa

By Caitlin Fisher

With summer officially here, Tulsa Parks is ready to open its pools and water playgrounds!

Starting, Friday, May 24, families can enjoy the water playgrounds and splash pads around Green Country from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Tulsa Park pools will be ready to welcome swimmers beginning the first weekend of June, with free admission on Opening Day, June 1, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Pools open this summer include: Lacy Pool, Reed Pool, Whiteside Pool, and McClure Pool.

NOTE: Construction will begin this summer on the new pool at Chamberlain Park, which will open to the public in 2025. This facility will replace Berry Pool, located at 5020 N. Wheeling Ave.

Pool admission is $3 per person per day with free entry for children under four years old.

Frequent visitors can purchase a 10-visit pool pass for $15 at any Tulsa Parks pool, with any unused visits expiring at the end of the season which is August 5.

NOTE: Season passes will not be available for the 2024 swim season.

Limited pool rentals are available this summer during regular pool hours. For rental availability, associated costs, or other inquiries, contact pool management at aquatics@cityoftulsa.org.

