Tulsa residents can sign up for monthly subscription covering EMSA transports

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Utility customers have the option to opt into a subscription program that helps cover the cost of ambulance transportation.

During the month of August, customers can opt into EMSAcare or subscribers can opt out of the program.

The subscription is a $5.45 monthly cost that helps cover the cost of any EMSA transportation during the following year.

The EMSA Chief Public Affairs Officer Adam Paluka said EMSAcare is a secure partnership between the City of Tulsa and EMSA.

“[It] gives residents the opportunity to become EMSAcare members. And when they are members, any out of pocket costs associated with an emergency EMSA transport to a hospital are covered through your membership,” Paluka said.

Paluka said there are no copays, deductibles or coinsurance necessary once you become a member.

“It’s a way for us to give all of the residents here in Tulsa some peace of mind, because we never want a medical emergency to turn into a financial emergency,” he said.

During the month of August, is the only chance prospective members can sign up for EMSAcare, Paluka explained.

“All you have to do is call 311 if you’re a single family household in the city of Tulsa with a city of Tulsa utility account,” he said. “Tell them you want to be an EMSAcare member. Each month on your water bill, you’ll get a $5.45 charge that covers every permanent member of your household.”

Paluka said though some residents may have insurance they believe will cover an ambulance ride, insurance companies can deny claims.

“We cover you even if your insurance denies that claim,” he said.

For those interested in signing up, seeking more information or thinking of deactivating a membership, click here.