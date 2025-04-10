Tulsa SCHEELS Hosting Spring Ladies Night Event Ladies are encouraged to join SCHEELS for a night of private shopping, exclusive deals and giving back

Tulsa SCHEELS is hosting their first ever Spring Ladies Night, an exclusive, after-hours event on April 27:

Ladies can expect a night full of shopping, event-only deals, delicious food and fun. Vendors will also be on-site all night long to showcase their latest products and the season’s newest trends.

Attendees will also be able to partake in some mocktails and special treats from local businesses, music from New Skool DJ Productions, photo ops, and Register-To-Win giveaways from top brands like Ariat, Maui Jim, Spanx, and more.

This event will support The Spring, a local non-profit organization which provides advocacy, a safe escape, and ongoing Christ-like care for those who have experienced domestic violence, sexual violence, and human trafficking.

Tickets to attend are $25 each, with every attendee receiving a $10 SCHEELS gift card and a HydroJug tumbler upon arrival.

Tickets are selling fast so get yours today!



