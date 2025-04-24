Tulsa Tough 2025!

Ok all you Tulsa Tough’ers, marathon bike rider enthusiasts or party goers!!

Tulsa Tough has announced the Theme for this year’s Cry Baby Hill portion of this always highly anticipated event! The Righteous BabyStones!!! For those of you who remember the TV show that first aired in 2019 called the Righteous Gemstones Pretty clever huh?

Tulsa Tough is a three-day cycling event or basically a festival if you will that’s been a Tulsa tradition since 2006 and from the response of people who love to attend, it won’t be going anywhere anytime soon! Tulsa Tough has drawn some of the rowdiest crowds Tulsa has ever seen. It’s always a party with Tulsa Tough!

This year’s Cry Baby Hill party will be on June 8th this year!!!