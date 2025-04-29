Uncle Jesse is a ripper

When you think John Stamos you probably think of hunky Uncle Jesse saying “Have Mercy” but, he is not just a musician on the small screen not Chachi also has chops. He’s was in the “Kokomo” video with the Beach Boys and has toured with the band as well. This is a video of him hearing a song with no drums and composing what he thinks they would sound like. The song is “Last Resort” by Papa Roach. I was legitimately impressed with his skills on the skins. Not for nothing but, this is a series on Youtube that is a lot of fun.