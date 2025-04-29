Uncle Jesse is a ripper

2024 Stagecoach Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Mike Love of The Beach Boys and John Stamos perform at the Palomino Stage during the 2024 Stagecoach Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 28, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Jake "Tank" Mitchell

When you think John Stamos you probably think of hunky Uncle Jesse saying “Have Mercy” but, he is not just a musician on the small screen not Chachi also has chops. He’s was in the “Kokomo” video with the Beach Boys and has toured with the band as well. This is a video of him hearing a song with no drums and composing what he thinks they would sound like. The song is “Last Resort” by Papa Roach. I was legitimately impressed with his skills on the skins. Not for nothing but, this is a series on Youtube that is a lot of fun.

Tank

Jake "Tank" Mitchell

If you asked Tank why he got in to radio he will tell you “Some kids wanted to be Zach Morris. I wanted to be ‘Dr’ Johnny Fever.” There isn’t anything else in the world that Tank could see himself doing.

