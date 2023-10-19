The University of Tulsa hoping to break record for world’s largest beer tasting

TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa has partnered with Anhesauer-Busch and Tulsa Oktoberfest in an attempt to break the record for world’s largest beer tasting.

The record attempt will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday at the Chapman Commons and the University is anticipating more than 3,000 participants.

The record was set in 2022 at a beer tasting in Barcelona, Spain, that 1,243 people attended.

The rules require participants to taste three beers while being guided by a certified cicerone, or beer sommelier. Non-alcoholic beer options are available.

After the attempt, the Eli Young Band will play a concert and TU will take on Rice at Chapman Stadium.

Beer, live music & football🍺🎵🏈 Here's some helpful info for Thursday's pregame party & game: 🕑 Fans will begin lining... Posted by The University of Tulsa on Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Participation in the attempt is free and includes the Eli Young Band concert.

Reduced priced tickets to the TU-Rice game with add-on Oktoberfest options are available for purchase here.

Participants should arrive at 3 p.m. and bring their ID. You must be 21 or older to participate.

The last time TU attempted to break a world record was January when the University successfully hosted the world’s largest pizza party.