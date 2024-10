Eddie and Alex Van Halen have always been 2 sides of the same coin. Closer than band mates and more than brothers. So, you can imagine what it must have felt like for Alex to try to move on without Eddie. There is one last piece of music they recorded together and it is hauntingly beautiful. It’s an instrumental called: “Unfinished / Between Us Two”. It is very reminiscent of the album balance and the single “Humans Being”. Listen to it below.