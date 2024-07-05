Vanessa Hudgens welcomes first child

Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Thomas Ashbourne

By George Costantino

Vanessa Hudgens on Thursday, July 4 confirmed what news outlets began reporting a day earlier, that she and her husband Cole Tucker welcomed their first child.

The High School Musical alum took to her Instagram Story, sharing, "Mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."

However, she called out news outlets for breaking the news before she had the chance.

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," Hudgens wrote in the same post.

The 35-year-old actress didn't reveal any further details, such as the baby's name, sex or birthdate, but People reports she and Tucker were seen leaving a Santa Monica hospital on Wednesday, July 3.

Hudgens and Tucker, a pro baseball player, tied the knot December 2, in Tulum, Mexico, according to People.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

