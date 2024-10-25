'Venom: The Last Dance' makes $8.5 million in sneaks; already showing its teeth overseas

The reviews for Venom: The Last Dance haven't been kind, but the threequel starring Tom Hardy and his gooey alien sidekick scared up a respectable $8.5 million in Thursday sneak peeks in the U.S., according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The trade reports that while the movie is expected to end the weekend with lower stateside box office receipts than scored by the 2018 original and its 2021 sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, The Last Dance is already roaring overseas, which will help its overall bottom line.

THR says the movie is expected to earn $180 million globally over the weekend, which would be 5% higher than Carnage; it's already made $14.7 million from China alone.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.