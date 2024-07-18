VIDEO: Have you checked out Mother Road Market’s new and improved Putt66 course?

Putt 66 mini-golf course Courtesy: Mother Road Market

By Caitlin Fisher

Mother Road Market recently renovated their mini golf course and gave it the new name of Putt66!

If the name doesn’t give it away, the new course features holes highlighting different areas/states along Route 66.

@k95.5tulsa

If you ever find yourself along #route66 in #tulsa be sure to visit Mother Road Market’s new Putt66 course ⛳️ You may recognize some of the holes inspirations 🤭 #motherroadmarket #familyouting #traveltiktok #route66oklahoma #k95tulsa @cait_ontheradio @Jenny @chaser918

♬ Summertime - ZydSounds

It’ll only cost you $5 a person to check out this new 9-hole course for yourself!

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!