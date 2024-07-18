VIDEO: Have you checked out Mother Road Market’s new and improved Putt66 course?

Mother Road Market recently renovated their mini golf course and gave it the new name of Putt66!
If the name doesn’t give it away, the new course features holes highlighting different areas/states along Route 66.
If you ever find yourself along #route66 in #tulsa be sure to visit Mother Road Market’s new Putt66 course ⛳️ You may recognize some of the holes inspirations 🤭 #motherroadmarket #familyouting #traveltiktok #route66oklahoma #k95tulsa @cait_ontheradio @Jenny @chaser918♬ Summertime - ZydSounds
It’ll only cost you $5 a person to check out this new 9-hole course for yourself!