Walmart Launches Online Pickup and Delivery for Live Fishing Bait

Nearly 90 Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets in Oklahoma to offer new service

Walmart Fishing Bait

By Caitlin Fisher

Fishing season is upon us and now, you can grab your live fishing bait from Walmart!

They just became the first major retailer to make live fishing bait available for purchase via Online Pickup and Delivery.

Nearly 90 Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets across Oklahoma will offer this service to customers which is designed to make your next fishing adventure more convenient and hassle-free with a variety of live bait available, ranging from redworms to nightcrawlers.

Customers can order their live bait by:

Walmart offers delivery services daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, Walmart+ members receive free express delivery, which means customers can receive their order in as little as 30 minutes, or up to an hour and a half.

On-demand delivery also enables customers to have orders shopped and delivered by drivers within three hours or less. Delivery fees range from $7.95 to $9.95.


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033
    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!