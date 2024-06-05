Walmart Launches Online Pickup and Delivery for Live Fishing Bait

Fishing season is upon us and now, you can grab your live fishing bait from Walmart!

They just became the first major retailer to make live fishing bait available for purchase via Online Pickup and Delivery.

Nearly 90 Walmart Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets across Oklahoma will offer this service to customers which is designed to make your next fishing adventure more convenient and hassle-free with a variety of live bait available, ranging from redworms to nightcrawlers.

Customers can order their live bait by:

Downloading Walmart’s mobile app or visiting Walmart.com

Selecting the preferred live fishing bait

Selecting a pickup or delivery time

Walmart offers delivery services daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Additionally, Walmart+ members receive free express delivery, which means customers can receive their order in as little as 30 minutes, or up to an hour and a half.

On-demand delivery also enables customers to have orders shopped and delivered by drivers within three hours or less. Delivery fees range from $7.95 to $9.95.



